SEVENTEEN Is Coming To Sunway Pyramid, The Store Is Already Open

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Skechers Malaysia opened the doors to its relocated Sunway Pyramid store on Firday (7 August).

The ribbon cutting is booked for 28 August.

What opened on Friday is described by the brand as a soft opening.

What arrives on 28 August is the Official Grand Opening, accompanied by regional brand ambassadors DK, Seungkwan and Dino of South Korean group SEVENTEEN.

The store will have been open for three weeks by then.

The new outlet sits at LG1.129 of Sunway Pyramid Shopping Mall in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

At 8,650 square feet, it is the first Skechers World of Sports store in the Subang Jaya–Petaling Jaya corridor — a format that carries running, walking, pickleball, golf, Foamies, lifestyle, kids and performance apparel under one roof.

The Store Is Open, The Discounts Are Timed

To mark the soft opening, Skechers is offering 25% off regular-priced footwear, apparel and accessories until Sunday (9 August).

The promotion excludes the Back to School collection and Cali Bits.

A complimentary water bottle is available for purchases of RM500 and above, while stocks last.

Skechers Plus members have a separate window.

Silver and Gold members who make any purchase between 7 and 9 August receive one lucky draw entry for a chance to win RM1,000 worth of Skechers products.

Three winners will be announced on Friday (14 August).

New members who register during the period receive a complimentary mystery gift.

The K-Pop Part Has Its Own Deadline

Separately, Skechers is running a contest for 200 Meet & Greet passes to the 28 August Grand Opening, where DK, Seungkwan and Dino are scheduled to appear.

Entry requires a photo taken with the ambassador display at a participating Skechers store, submitted via Google Form before Saturday (15 August).

The contest is open to Skechers members only.

Winners will be announced on 18 August.

The Grand Opening is on 28 August.

The store has been open since 7 August.

READ MORE: How A Shoe Company Cracked The K-Pop Code And Why Malaysian CARATs Are Eating It Up

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