Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week 2026 Is Well Underway — Here’s Why You Should Head To KLCC

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week (KLFW) 2026 is back at the Esplanade, KLCC Park, bringing together over 50 Malaysian designers and labels for a week-long celebration of homegrown fashion.

Running until 9 August 2026, the 14th edition carries the theme Destination: Home Ground, shining a spotlight on Malaysian creativity through a diverse lineup of established designers, emerging talents and cross-industry collaborations.

A celebration of Malaysian creativity

(Syed Abdullah Albar)

This year’s edition continues KLFW’s mission of championing homegrown talent by bringing together established names and emerging designers on one runway.

First-time participants, including PLAZÄ, NanaLyana, Inisaya by Jeffery Goh, EMRI, and 99%ANGEL, join returning designers such as Rizman Ruzaini, Fiziwoo, and Hatta Dolmat, reflecting the depth and diversity of Malaysia’s fashion landscape.

Beyond the runway, visitors can also explore a series of fashion-focused activations around Suria KLCC, including styling displays by fashion students, visual exhibitions and pop-ups highlighting homegrown brands, making KLFW an experience that extends beyond the catwalk.

You don’t need an invitation to soak up the atmosphere

(Syed Abdullah Albar)

While the runway presentations themselves are reserved for invited guests and accredited attendees, fashion enthusiasts can still experience KLFW without stepping inside the show tent.

A large LED screen outside the purpose-built venue at the Esplanade, KLCC Park livestreams the runway presentations, allowing shoppers and visitors to catch the latest collections as they happen. The surrounding KLCC precinct also comes alive throughout the week with fashion activations, stylish crowds and pop-ups celebrating Malaysian creativity.

(KLFW)

Those planning a visit can also browse the full show schedule on KLFW’s official website and social media channels to see what’s happening throughout the week before heading to KLCC.

With several days still remaining, KLFW 2026 continues to offer a chance to discover new designers, celebrate local fashion and experience one of Malaysia’s biggest annual fashion events before the curtain falls on 9 August.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.