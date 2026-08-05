Brewing Music, Building Stories: Inside Aus et al.’s “ANALISA” Showcase

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I arrived about 15 minutes before the showcase, just as fans had begun gathering outside Reda Coffee at Kedai KL, Mahsa Avenue. Through the cafe’s glass windows, Aus et al. could be seen making their final preparations while conversations and quiet excitement slowly filled the walkway outside.

With only 20 tickets available, everyone knew this wouldn’t be the kind of show where you’d be standing at the back, watching from afar.

Instead, the tiny café became the perfect setting for the five-piece alternative pop band to celebrate their debut album, “ANALISA.”

For those unfamiliar with the band, Aus et al. isn’t your typical debut act.

Fronted by Aus alongside Jin (Bass), Azeem (Guitar), Hisyam (Keyboard) and Ali Maswari (Drum), the local alternative pop outfit has spent years writing, refining and performing music before finally compiling those experiences into “ANALISA”.

The album brings together songs written over the years, each with its own influences and story.

Brewing More Than Coffee At Reda Coffee

(Ilham Danish)

While the showcase celebrated Aus et al.‘s “ANALISA,” it also marked the start of a new idea for Reda Coffee.

After relocating the café to Kedai KL, owner Mosyuki Borhan began exploring ways to make use of its intimate space. With room for only around 20 people, he saw an opportunity to host small showcases featuring local independent artists instead of treating the cafe’s size as a limitation.

“I wanted to create a space where people could just sit, enjoy good music and discover local acts,” he said.

That vision was reflected in the cafe itself. With its open kitchen and bar layout, there was no traditional stage separating performers from the audience. Drummer Ali Maswari performed from the kitchen while the rest of the band played just a few steps away, creating a warm and engaging live music experience for everyone in the room.

Piecing Together “ANALISA”

(Ilham Danish)

For frontman Aus, “ANALISA” almost never happened.

Aus et al. was originally formed for what he thought would be a one-off performance. Instead of ending the project there, the band decided to properly record songs they had written over the years, eventually turning them into their debut album.

Keyboardist Hisyam revealed that the band had initially planned to release another EP. However, after realising they had accumulated enough material, including songs that had never been recorded before, they decided to compile everything into a full-length album.

(Ilham Danish)

According to Aus, “ANALISA” was never meant to define the band’s sound. Since the songs were written across different periods and influenced by different musical references, the album became a way for the band to understand which direction resonates most with listeners before shaping future releases.

That same concept extends to the album’s visuals. Inspired by a university final-year project report, the artwork and lyric booklet feature handwritten notes and lecturer-style corrections, reinforcing the idea behind “ANALISA.”

Beyond the Playlist

(Ilham Danish)

Throughout the night, Aus et al. introduced each band member and shared the stories behind the songs, creating an atmosphere that felt more like a conversation than a performance.

One of the evening’s most memorable moments came during “Doa Jumaatku.” Midway through the song, the band invited the audience to share their prayers before everyone responded together with a heartfelt “Amin”, creating one of the evening’s most intimate moments.

I had never really explored Aus et al.’s music before the showcase, but seeing them perform live gave me a new appreciation for the band. While their songs might not naturally find their way into my daily playlist, I’d happily catch another live set.

Although “ANALISA” marks an important milestone, the band is already looking ahead. Hisyam revealed that Aus et al.’s next single, “Selamanya Muda,” will explore a more energetic indie sound inspired by bands such as Hujan and My Chemical Romance.

As the audience slowly filtered out of Reda Coffee, the evening marked the beginning of a new chapter, for Aus et al. as a band and for Reda Coffee as a new home for intimate live music.

Stream “ANALISA” on your preferred music platform and discover the stories behind Aus et al.’s debut album 👇

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