“Your Blush? Always TK” — TK By Tyra Turns Its Most-Loved Shades Into One Compact

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In the beauty world, some products trend for a moment, and some quietly become staples people keep going back to.

For Malaysian beauty brand TK By Tyra , blush has long been one of those products.

Now, after years of customers repeatedly returning for the brand’s bestselling blushes, TK By Tyra is bringing them together in its first-ever curated blush collection: the Day To Date Blush Palette.

Designed for everything from soft daytime makeup to elevated evening glam, the new palette features three blush shades and one luminous highlighter in a compact made for everyday wear.

The Brand’s Most-Loved Category Gets An Upgrade

According to founder Tyra Kamaruzzaman, the launch feels especially meaningful because blush was one of the first categories introduced by the brand.

Over the years, it has also become one of TK By Tyra’s most consistently repurchased products among loyal customers.

“Our blushes have always held a very special place in our brand story because it was one of the first products that truly resonated with our community.

“We noticed how often our customers kept coming back for our blushes, and we wanted to create something that felt like a celebration of that loyalty.

“Day To Date allows our community to enjoy multiple shades in one palette while still staying true to what made them fall in love with our blushes in the first place,” she said.

A Palette Made For Every Mood & Occasion

The name Day To Date reflects the palette’s versatility created to transition effortlessly from casual daytime beauty looks to more polished evening glam.

The collection leans into modern femininity with shades that are wearable, buildable, and easy to mix depending on the occasion.

The palette includes:

Blushin’ Already — a soft petal pink for fresh everyday flushes

— a soft petal pink for fresh everyday flushes Heart Racer — a deeper rosewood tone for bolder looks

— a deeper rosewood tone for bolder looks Hot & Bothered — a burnt peach shade for added warmth

— a burnt peach shade for added warmth Glow Getter — a luminous pearl highlighter for a radiant finish

You can wear the shades individually or layer them together for more customised looks.

Designed With Malaysian Skin Tones In Mind

One thing the brand paid close attention to was inclusivity.

The palette was curated to complement a wide range of Malaysian and Southeast Asian skin tones, with campaign visuals featuring diverse beauty looks across different complexions.

The overall campaign aesthetic blends soft femininity with modern glamour, balancing effortless beauty, romantic confidence, and wearable elegance.

Photo: TK By Tyra.

More Than Just Another Beauty Launch

Beyond introducing a new product, the Day To Date Blush Palette also marks another milestone for TK By Tyra as it continues evolving its hero products into elevated everyday beauty essentials.

Founded by Malaysian entrepreneur Tyra Kamaruzzaman, the homegrown beauty brand is built around self-expression, inclusivity, and authenticity.

Its products are thoughtfully designed for Southeast Asian beauty lovers,cruelty-free, high-quality, and created to empower users to feel confident in their own skin.

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