[Exclusive] ‘Aviation Taught Me Discipline’ — The Story Behind Grill Haven

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For many people, being a pilot is often associated with travel, lifestyle, and the glamour that comes with the uniform.

But behind the cockpit doors, aviation is a career built on discipline, pressure and immense responsibility.

Most people know Muhammad Afiq Nazar as a pilot, but beyond the cockpit, he’s also building a name in the local F&B scene through Grill Haven.

Balancing aviation and entrepreneurship, Afiq represents a growing generation of Malaysians pursuing more than one dream at once.

According to him, being a pilot is not simply about flying passengers from one destination to another.

“It’s an amanah (trust),” he said.

“It teaches you how to stay calm under pressure, respect procedures and understand that real leadership happens when the stakes are highest.”

Aviation Shaped The Way He Thinks

He shared that one of the biggest challenges in aviation is learning how to manage pressure calmly and accurately.

“In the cockpit, you cannot react emotionally. Every decision must be based on training, communication and responsibility towards other people’s lives,” he explained.

Photo: Afiq Nazar

Those experiences eventually shaped him into someone more organised, rational and confident when making difficult decisions — both in the air and in business.

Among all the destinations he has flown to, Japan remains one of the most inspiring.

Beyond its culture of discipline and precision, it also became a meaningful memory after he brought the Grill Haven team there for a company trip.

“For me, Japan symbolises how hard work can eventually be celebrated together with the people who helped build the journey from the beginning,” he said.

Grill Haven Was Born During The Pandemic

The idea behind Grill Haven came during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Together with Captain Hafiz Rahman, he wanted to build a food brand that felt honest, approachable and close to the community.

Photo: Captain Hafiz Rahman (left) & Afiq Nazar (right).

Afiq & Hafiz during the engagement session with KWAP.

The grill concept was chosen because it carries a warm, hearty and communal feeling. What started small has since grown into a cafe brand with an outlet in Plaza Damansara.

“Grill Haven became proof that a business built with discipline, a strong team and clear intentions can grow into something much bigger,” he shared.

Travel Changed His Perspective On Food

While his interest in food had always been there, travelling as a pilot expanded the way he viewed the F&B industry.

“When you travel often, you realise food is a universal language. It connects people, cultures and emotions,” he said.

That mindset eventually led him to the idea of “food diplomacy”, using food as a bridge to build communities, create opportunities and connect younger generations with society.

More Than Just A Cafe

According to him, what makes Grill Haven different from other cafes is its authenticity.

“It wasn’t a brand that was born perfect,” he said.

“It was built from the ground up with sacrifice, risks, and belief from the team.”

Beyond serving food, Grill Haven also focuses on collaborations, pop-ups, corporate catering and community activations.

For him, customers are not just there for a meal.

“They come to feel part of the journey,” he explained.

Managing Two Worlds At Once

Balancing flight schedules and café operations is far from easy.

However, he believes both worlds can coexist through systems and structure rather than passion alone.

The same principles used in aviation such as SOPs, checklists, briefings, and teamwork, are also applied in running Grill Haven.

“A leader cannot only be physically present. He must build a structure that allows the team to function clearly even when he’s not around,” he said.

Facing Burnout & Pressure

He admitted there were moments when burnout felt unavoidable, especially while carrying the responsibilities of being both a pilot and entrepreneur.

“There were times when pressure came from schedules, finances, operations and emotions all at once,” he shared.

Photo: Afiq Nazar

To overcome it, he focused on returning to his intentions, reorganising priorities and strengthening his team.

“Spiritually, I believe in rezeki, tests and opportunities all come with Allah’s permission. When the intention is right, the path becomes clearer.”

The Dish That Reflects His Personality

Among all the items at Grill Haven, he said the sliders or mini burgers best reflect his personality.

“It looks simple, but it has character, energy and impact,” he said.

He also likes how it can easily be shared with others, something that reflects the sense of community he wants Grill Haven to embody.

“Even small dishes can carry a big story when they’re made with the right intention and quality.”

Creating A Space With Soul

Beyond food, customer experience remains one of the biggest priorities at Grill Haven. He wants customers to feel welcomed, comfortable, and connected whenever they step into the cafe.

“I want Grill Haven to feel warm, youthful and soulful,” he explained.

“A place where people can eat, talk, listen to good music and feel like they’re in a genuine space.”

‘Passion Alone Is Not Enough’

Ending the conversation, he advised those pursuing more than one passion in life not to wait for everyone else to understand their journey.

“If God places more than one passion within us, maybe there’s wisdom and responsibility behind it,” he said.

However, he stressed that passion alone is never enough.

“It must be supported by discipline, knowledge, mentors, systems and the right team. Courage matters, but courage guided by structure and good intentions will last much longer.”

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