St. Patrick’s Season Is Here, And Guinness Isn’t Doing It Quietly

The celebrations kicked off at The Square, Jaya One, where a full Irish parade — bagpipers, drummers, the works — announced the start of a month-long Guinness takeover across more than 40 bars and pubs nationwide.

It was loud, it was green, and it set the tone for what the brand is calling its biggest St. Patrick’s push in Malaysia yet.

For the uninitiated: St. Patrick’s Day is Ireland’s national holiday, and Guinness has been part of the celebration for over 260 years.

That’s not a typo.

The stout has been poured at St. Patrick’s tables since before Malaysia was Malaysia.

At this point, the two are practically inseparable.

The centrepiece this year is something called the “Double the Guinness” challenge — and it’s more interesting than it sounds.

Good vibes, better company — St. Patrick’s Day has a way of making strangers feel like regulars. Three pints, a mountain of wings, and no further explanation needed. This is the brief. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Pints up, thumbs up. When the neon’s this good, and the Guinness is this cold, the photo takes itself. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The drums hit before the first sip does. St. Patrick’s Day doesn’t just show up — it marches in. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

A neon shamrock on the floor, Guinness barrels lining the walls, and a challenge to pour the perfect pint. St. Patrick’s Day just became a game — and everyone here intends to win. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The headbands are coordinated. The poses are committed. Nobody came here to be low-key about St. Patrick’s Day. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Pint in one hand, phone in the other. The pour was good enough to document — that’s the whole challenge right there. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The pint looks right. The head is sitting perfectly. Someone here just nailed the pour — and the next round’s on Guinness. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Not every St. Patrick’s moment needs a parade. Sometimes it’s just a good pint and someone worth drinking it with. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Ireland’s a long way from Malaysia. Didn’t stop anyone from showing up in full green. The parade hit Jaya One, and it was exactly as loud as it looked. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

260 years of St. Patrick’s Day, and Guinness is still the one running the room. Malaysia’s biggest Irish takeover is here — 40-plus bars, one very committed hat, and a pouring challenge that’s harder than it looks. (Pix: Fernando Fong)



So What’s Actually Happening At The Bars

Anyone who buys a Guinness Draught set gets a token to take part.

The challenge: pour a pint that matches the look of a perfectly poured Guinness — that signature deep ruby body, that smooth creamy head sitting just right on top.

Nail it, and you walk away with a complimentary pint in a proper pint glass.

It sounds simple, but it isn’t.

The two-part pour is one of the most recognisable rituals in drinking culture, and doing it right takes more patience than most people expect – that’s the point.

On top of that, participating outlets are running a straightforward deal throughout March: buy two sets of Guinness Draught, get one additional pint.

First-come, first-served, subject to each outlet’s own terms.

The Pour Is The Point

The rollout spans 40-plus bars and pubs across the country.

The full list of participating outlets is available on Guinness Malaysia’s social pages, where the brand will also be posting updates throughout the month.

The two-part pour isn’t just a quirk: it’s a 119.5-second ritual that Guinness has been teaching bartenders for generations.

Turning it into a consumer challenge is a smart move: it gets people to slow down, pay attention, and engage with the product in ways a discount never could.

“More than an Irish stout, it represents heritage, craft and the shared ritual of raising a pint together,” said Joyce Lim, Marketing Manager at Guinness Malaysia.

That’s the pitch — and for once, it’s backed by something you can actually do with your hands.

Guinness St. Patrick’s promotions are strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above. Guinness Malaysia advocates responsible consumption. Don’t drink and drive.

