[Watch] Hong Kong Boy Band GRASSHOPPER Returns To Malaysia After Health Scare Recovery

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Popular Hong Kong boy band GRASSHOPPER is making its highly anticipated comeback to Genting Highlands this December, following member Calvin Choy Yat-chi’s successful recovery from brain surgery.

The trio will perform at Genting’s Arena of Stars on 27 December, marking their return after postponing their “RE:GRASSHOPPER” tour last year due to Choy’s medical treatment.

Band member and brother Remus Choy Yat-kit joked about the significance of their tour title.

It’s about Recover, Restart, Reunion, and Rearrange. After recovering of Remus, we are restarting this journey, reuniting with fans across Asia, and rearranging our classics to bring a brand-new experience.

The concert will feature GRASSHOPPER’s biggest hits spanning their 40-year career, including Love Trap (失恋阵线联盟), Half A Heart (半点心), Forget Love Samba (忘情森巴舞), and Baby, I’m Sorry (宝贝对不起).

The song Baby, I’m Sorry (宝贝对不起) was originally performed by the legendary Thai rock duo Asanee and Wasan Chotikul. The original Thai song is “ยินดีไม่มีปัญหา” (Yindi Mai Mee Panha) which translates to “Gladly, No Problem”. The song was later covered by GRASSHOPPER in 1993, gaining significant popularity in the Chinese-speaking world.

New Song Premiere

Fans can expect energetic dance performances and interactive segments designed to get the entire venue singing along.

The highlight will be the live debut of their brand-new track, Old But Spicy (老的辣), composed by Calvin with lyrics by Cantopop lyricist Wyman Wong.

When asked about restarting the tour, Remus compared it to Hong Kong hot pot.

Once you’ve had it, how can you not want it again? The second time definitely feels different.

Edmund So Chi-wai chimed in, “And this time, there are new dishes!” to which Remus added, “And extra spice, I wrote the new song ‘Old but Spicy,’ because just like ginger, the older it gets, the stronger the flavour.”

RE: GRASSHOPPER tour began in Hong Kong in October 2022, proving their enduring appeal nearly four decades after their formation.

From Talent Show to Stardom: The GRASSHOPPER Story

The concert represents more than just nostalgia – it’s a celebration of GRASSHOPPER’s enduring bond with fans who have supported them through four decades of music and memories.

GRASSHOPPER was formed in 1985 when Hong Kong icon Anita Mui discovered the trio at a talent show audition.

Despite being eliminated from the competition, Mui took the working-class trio from Kwun Tong under her wing, making them her support act and teaching them essential performance skills.

The group achieved massive success in the 1990s with four number-one hits and became one of Hong Kong’s first major boy bands, known for their energetic dance moves and stylish presentation.

After exploring solo projects in the late ’90s and early 2000s, they regrouped for world tours and continue performing today.

Throwback to 1986: Hong Kong stars Tony Leung Ka-fai and Maggie Cheung announce Mui’s win at the 9th RTHK Top 10 Gold Songs Awards, followed by Mui performing Love General (愛將) with GRASSHOPPER as her backup dancers and singers. Just one year after being discovered by Mui at a talent show, the trio was already supporting their mentor on stage alongside entertainment legends. From these humble beginnings to their upcoming “Re: GRASSHOPPER” tour at Genting Highlands – 40 years of music history in the making.

Ticket Sales & Pricing Details

Priority booking for Genting Rewards Gold members and above begins tomorrow (12 September) at 12:00 p.m. through the official Genting website.

Public sales start on Wednesday (17 September) at 3 pm.

Ticket prices range from RM268 (PS4) to RM868 (VIP), plus a RM4 booking fee.

Genting Rewards members get a 10% discount on VIP, PS1, PS2 and PS3 categories when paying with Genting points, credit card or cash.

For more details, visit rwgenting.com.

READ MORE: [Photos] How Genting Highlands’ Nature Trails Are Becoming Malaysia’s Hottest Eco-Destination

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.