A Bangkok Guide For Shopaholics Planning To Visit Thailand Before The Travel Tax Hits

If you love to shop in Bangkok, this year-end holiday season might be the best time to do it.

Recently, the Thai government announced plans to impose a travel tax of 300 baht (RM39) sometime next year, starting with air travellers.

For those who are looking to stretch their budget and make the most out of a trip to Bangkok before the travel tax hits, we’ve compiled some of the best spots to shop there, other than just Chatuchak.

These places include a wide range of products for all budgets, and some of them are not just malls but also an experience in itself, such as the Maeklong Railway Market, a market that’s built right along a train track that’s still in operation.

Platinum Fashion Mall

Platinum Mall’s busy lanes full of shoppers looking for bargains. (Image: Royal Vacation)

The Platinum Fashion Mall is a popular destination for affordable shopping. You can find various affordable fashion products here including Thai t-shirts and fashion items suitable for business and personal use.

With over 2,000 stores across five floors, the mall also offers accessories such as bags, bracelets, rings, necklaces and shoes.

Head over to the adjacent building of the mall and you’ll find Eve And Boy, a large cosmetics store offering a wide range of personal care and beauty products at affordable prices.

Mae Klong Railway Market

A train passing through Mae Klong Railway Market. (Image: thethailandlife.com)

This very unique wet market selling fresh produce is located in Samut Songkhram province and is known to locals as Siang Tai (life-risking) Market.

It was given this name because the stalls in this market is attached to a 100-meter length of train tracks which are still operational.

That’s right, trains pass through this market according to their schedules and a signal will ring to warn the vendors and customers on the railway that a train is coming.

All the stall owners will rush to close the awnings and parasols, along with their goods and anything else that’s obstructing the railway before the train passes through.

Once the train has passed, the vendors will return the awnings and goods back to their original positions.

While the market is not really a place to shop for branded goods, it’s still an exhilarating experience to be there when the trains pass by.

Or Tor Kor Market

Or Kor Tor Market offers almost endless choices of Thai food. (Image: The City Lane)

Aside from affordable fashion products and other retail goods, Bangkok is also known for its culinary delights. Thai food is known to be delicious and many street foods in Bangkok are famous worldwide.

If you’re looking for an assortment of Thai food products, check out Or Kor Tor Market. There’s a food court section here that sells pad thai, fried oyster pancakes, and a variety of noodle soups.

For those with a sweet tooth, desserts are also plentiful here and you can find both traditional and modern varieties such as kanom krok (grilled coconut pancakes), sticky rice sweets, steamed palm sugar desserts, kanom bueng (coconut crepes) and many more.

Asiatique The Riverfront

Asiatique features narrow lanes of shopping stalls. (Image: X | Zalea)

Asiatique is located on the old docks of the East Asiatic Company, on the banks of the Chao Phraya river.

The port is home to more than 1,500 stalls and shops, 40 restaurants, and Bangkok’s hit stage show Muay Thai Live: The Legend Lives which features live Muay Thai fights.

Another attraction you’ll definitely come across here is the Asiatique Skywheel, the largest ferris wheel in Thailand standing at 60 meters tall.

There are also more Halal food choices for Muslims who visit here, including a Halal-friendly food court.

Icon Siam

A view of IconSiam’s terrace design. (Image: instagram | orochisunny)

Shoppers who are looking for a more premium experience can check out IconSiam, a shopping center with more than 7,000 shops suited for all budgets.

The mall even features an indoor floating market on the ground floor where you can find shops with food stalls and shows. On the upper floors, you’ll find a variety of bars and restaurants with views of the Chao Phraya river.

Even if you’re not looking to shop, the mall’s high-end section IconLuxe features the world’s largest glass wall, which is quite a sight to behold.

